Bata’s turnaround is taking time—and the market’s patience is wearing thin
Despite a raft of cost and merchandising fixes, the footwear major is struggling to regain its footing amid soft demand, margin pressure, and scale-up risks.
A forgettable earnings performance in FY25 has left footwear maker Bata India Ltd limping. Amid weak demand, revenue at ₹34,887 crore was flat year-on-year, while Ebitda margin slid 150 basis points to 21.1%, hurt by elevated expenses. But what’s making the Street impatient is the slow pace of Bata’s turnaround. Despite a slew of initiatives, progress has been underwhelming.