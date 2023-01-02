Bata India’s focus on sneakers to offer some comfort to investors

On a year-to-date basis, volumes have reached 88-90% of the pre-pandemic levels, Centrum said in the report. “(Bata’s) sales in Q3FY23 is expected to grow at 10-15% of Q3FY20 (pre-covid). Demand pickup, though improving sequentially, continues to remain moderate," it added. Apart from volumes, trends in price hikes and store additions will be among crucial monitorables for Bata investors in Q3FY23 results. Bata aims to cater to a potential rise in demand by increasing its footprint through franchise stores. It targets to raise the store count to 500 by FY24 from 353 at September-end.