Why Bata India’s improved revenue growth in Q4 must be taken with a pinch of salt

Bata India’s revenue growth improved to 5% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the March quarter (Q4FY26) to ₹827 crore. This is the best show on revenue performance in the past 12 quarters, also marking the second consecutive quarter of accelerating growth. However, this did not translate into a notable improvement in profitability for the footwear maker and retailer. Despite a 9% drop in staff costs, reported Ebitda declined 15% year-on-year to nearly ₹151 crore, owing to a fall in gross margin and a steep 26% growth in other expenses, as ad spends were 1.5 times last year's levels.
Bata India’s revenue growth improved to 5% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the March quarter (Q4FY26) to ₹827 crore. This is the best show on revenue performance in the past 12 quarters, also marking the second consecutive quarter of accelerating growth. However, this did not translate into a notable improvement in profitability for the footwear maker and retailer. Despite a 9% drop in staff costs, reported Ebitda declined 15% year-on-year to nearly ₹151 crore, owing to a fall in gross margin and a steep 26% growth in other expenses, as ad spends were 1.5 times last year's levels.
Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; a key profitability measure for companies.
Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; a key profitability measure for companies.
Volume performance, too, did not bring cheer. The Q4FY26 volume growth stood at 2.8%, “Underperforming peers who posted early double-digit volume growth, indicating pressure on market share,” said JM Financial Institutional Securities.
The zero-base merchandising (ZBM) initiative, which aims to enhance the customer experience, was scaled up from 400 stores in Q3FY26 to 550 stores in Q4FY26, representing about 50-55% of the company-owned, company-operated (COCO) stores. Bata India aims to scale ZBM to up to 75–80% of the total store network by Q1FY27-end. In Q4FY26, ZBM stores grew 5% more than the rest of the stores.
Inventory reduced by 13% y-o-y in Q4FY26 and by 28% versus Q4FY24. The improved freshness of the merchandise has meant that inventory is no older than 6 months. Further, the company has also reduced clutter at its stores.
The premium portfolio of Hush Puppies and Power continues to outpace overall growth. Hush Puppies is now contributing 18-20% of revenues.
In general, full-price sales are driving growth, with commensurately lower markdowns. In the Q4FY26 earnings call, management said sales of products priced under ₹1,000 have shown signs of revival over the past few months, after being under pressure for the last 3-4 years.
The company added 52 franchise stores in Q4FY26, taking the overall franchise count to 722.
“While strategic initiatives are beginning to yield results, we believe a sustained acceleration in growth will require further improvement in product relevance and execution,” said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report dated 3 June. The brokerage estimates that Bata India’s profitability is likely to remain below pre-covid levels, even by FY28.
The company remains exposed to crude oil-linked volatility and may raise prices if needed to offset cost pressures.
Bata India’s shares are down 30% so far in 2026. The stock trades at 31 times FY28 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg. Sustained revenue growth would support an expansion in valuation multiples going forward.