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Why Bata India’s improved revenue growth in Q4 must be taken with a pinch of salt

Pallavi Pengonda
2 min read5 Jun 2026, 04:11 PM IST
The zero-base merchandising initiative, which aims to enhance the customer experience, was scaled up from 400 stores in Q3FY26 to 550 stores in Q4FY26.
The zero-base merchandising initiative, which aims to enhance the customer experience, was scaled up from 400 stores in Q3FY26 to 550 stores in Q4FY26.
Summary

Bata India posted its best revenue growth in three years at 5% in Q4FY26, but the gains were undercut by a 15% Ebitda decline, 2.8% volume growth that trailed peers, and margins that analysts say will stay below pre-covid levels through FY28. 

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Bata India’s revenue growth improved to 5% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the March quarter (Q4FY26) to 827 crore. This is the best show on revenue performance in the past 12 quarters, also marking the second consecutive quarter of accelerating growth. However, this did not translate into a notable improvement in profitability for the footwear maker and retailer. Despite a 9% drop in staff costs, reported Ebitda declined 15% year-on-year to nearly 151 crore, owing to a fall in gross margin and a steep 26% growth in other expenses, as ad spends were 1.5 times last year's levels.

Bata India’s revenue growth improved to 5% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the March quarter (Q4FY26) to 827 crore. This is the best show on revenue performance in the past 12 quarters, also marking the second consecutive quarter of accelerating growth. However, this did not translate into a notable improvement in profitability for the footwear maker and retailer. Despite a 9% drop in staff costs, reported Ebitda declined 15% year-on-year to nearly 151 crore, owing to a fall in gross margin and a steep 26% growth in other expenses, as ad spends were 1.5 times last year's levels.

Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; a key profitability measure for companies.

Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; a key profitability measure for companies.

Volume performance, too, did not bring cheer. The Q4FY26 volume growth stood at 2.8%, “Underperforming peers who posted early double-digit volume growth, indicating pressure on market share,” said JM Financial Institutional Securities.

Also Read | Bata India bets on improving inventory reduction through efficiency steps

The zero-base merchandising (ZBM) initiative, which aims to enhance the customer experience, was scaled up from 400 stores in Q3FY26 to 550 stores in Q4FY26, representing about 50-55% of the company-owned, company-operated (COCO) stores. Bata India aims to scale ZBM to up to 75–80% of the total store network by Q1FY27-end. In Q4FY26, ZBM stores grew 5% more than the rest of the stores.

Inventory reduced by 13% y-o-y in Q4FY26 and by 28% versus Q4FY24. The improved freshness of the merchandise has meant that inventory is no older than 6 months. Further, the company has also reduced clutter at its stores.

The premium portfolio of Hush Puppies and Power continues to outpace overall growth. Hush Puppies is now contributing 18-20% of revenues.

Also Read | Trent looks beyond apparel to focus on beauty, footwear

In general, full-price sales are driving growth, with commensurately lower markdowns. In the Q4FY26 earnings call, management said sales of products priced under 1,000 have shown signs of revival over the past few months, after being under pressure for the last 3-4 years.

The company added 52 franchise stores in Q4FY26, taking the overall franchise count to 722.

“While strategic initiatives are beginning to yield results, we believe a sustained acceleration in growth will require further improvement in product relevance and execution,” said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report dated 3 June. The brokerage estimates that Bata India’s profitability is likely to remain below pre-covid levels, even by FY28.

Also Read | Bata India Q4 profit plunges 95% on VRS costs, forex losses

The company remains exposed to crude oil-linked volatility and may raise prices if needed to offset cost pressures.

Bata India’s shares are down 30% so far in 2026. The stock trades at 31 times FY28 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg. Sustained revenue growth would support an expansion in valuation multiples going forward.

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Meet the Author

Pallavi Pengonda

Pallavi Pengonda is a Senior Editor at Mint, where she leads the Mark to Market team. With over a deRead more

cade of experience at the publication, she is the authority on breaking down complex financial reports and tracing how big economic shifts actually ripple through the business world. From deep-dives into the oil and gas sector to the latest trends in retail and tech, she covers giants like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever with a sharp, analytical eye. <br><br>Her path to journalism was a bit of a pivot. After earning her Master’s degree in Finance from Mumbai’s Welingkar Institute, an internship at the DNA newspaper changed everything. An editor there gave her some classic advice: "You’ll learn a ton, even if the pay doesn’t match." She took the leap, spent three years at DNA, and never looked back. <br><br>When she isn’t decoding the stock market to help readers make smarter investment moves, Pallavi keeps things low-key. You’ll likely find her recharging over the weekend with a good book, heading out for a long walk, or spending time at her easel painting.

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HomeMarketsMark To MarketWhy Bata India’s improved revenue growth in Q4 must be taken with a pinch of salt

Why Bata India’s improved revenue growth in Q4 must be taken with a pinch of salt

Pallavi Pengonda
2 min read5 Jun 2026, 04:11 PM IST
The zero-base merchandising initiative, which aims to enhance the customer experience, was scaled up from 400 stores in Q3FY26 to 550 stores in Q4FY26.
The zero-base merchandising initiative, which aims to enhance the customer experience, was scaled up from 400 stores in Q3FY26 to 550 stores in Q4FY26.
Summary

Bata India posted its best revenue growth in three years at 5% in Q4FY26, but the gains were undercut by a 15% Ebitda decline, 2.8% volume growth that trailed peers, and margins that analysts say will stay below pre-covid levels through FY28. 

Gift this article

Bata India’s revenue growth improved to 5% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the March quarter (Q4FY26) to 827 crore. This is the best show on revenue performance in the past 12 quarters, also marking the second consecutive quarter of accelerating growth. However, this did not translate into a notable improvement in profitability for the footwear maker and retailer. Despite a 9% drop in staff costs, reported Ebitda declined 15% year-on-year to nearly 151 crore, owing to a fall in gross margin and a steep 26% growth in other expenses, as ad spends were 1.5 times last year's levels.

Bata India’s revenue growth improved to 5% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the March quarter (Q4FY26) to 827 crore. This is the best show on revenue performance in the past 12 quarters, also marking the second consecutive quarter of accelerating growth. However, this did not translate into a notable improvement in profitability for the footwear maker and retailer. Despite a 9% drop in staff costs, reported Ebitda declined 15% year-on-year to nearly 151 crore, owing to a fall in gross margin and a steep 26% growth in other expenses, as ad spends were 1.5 times last year's levels.

Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; a key profitability measure for companies.

Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; a key profitability measure for companies.

Volume performance, too, did not bring cheer. The Q4FY26 volume growth stood at 2.8%, “Underperforming peers who posted early double-digit volume growth, indicating pressure on market share,” said JM Financial Institutional Securities.

Also Read | Bata India bets on improving inventory reduction through efficiency steps

The zero-base merchandising (ZBM) initiative, which aims to enhance the customer experience, was scaled up from 400 stores in Q3FY26 to 550 stores in Q4FY26, representing about 50-55% of the company-owned, company-operated (COCO) stores. Bata India aims to scale ZBM to up to 75–80% of the total store network by Q1FY27-end. In Q4FY26, ZBM stores grew 5% more than the rest of the stores.

Inventory reduced by 13% y-o-y in Q4FY26 and by 28% versus Q4FY24. The improved freshness of the merchandise has meant that inventory is no older than 6 months. Further, the company has also reduced clutter at its stores.

The premium portfolio of Hush Puppies and Power continues to outpace overall growth. Hush Puppies is now contributing 18-20% of revenues.

Also Read | Trent looks beyond apparel to focus on beauty, footwear

In general, full-price sales are driving growth, with commensurately lower markdowns. In the Q4FY26 earnings call, management said sales of products priced under 1,000 have shown signs of revival over the past few months, after being under pressure for the last 3-4 years.

The company added 52 franchise stores in Q4FY26, taking the overall franchise count to 722.

“While strategic initiatives are beginning to yield results, we believe a sustained acceleration in growth will require further improvement in product relevance and execution,” said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report dated 3 June. The brokerage estimates that Bata India’s profitability is likely to remain below pre-covid levels, even by FY28.

Also Read | Bata India Q4 profit plunges 95% on VRS costs, forex losses

The company remains exposed to crude oil-linked volatility and may raise prices if needed to offset cost pressures.

Bata India’s shares are down 30% so far in 2026. The stock trades at 31 times FY28 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg. Sustained revenue growth would support an expansion in valuation multiples going forward.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Pallavi Pengonda

Pallavi Pengonda is a Senior Editor at Mint, where she leads the Mark to Market team. With over a deRead more

cade of experience at the publication, she is the authority on breaking down complex financial reports and tracing how big economic shifts actually ripple through the business world. From deep-dives into the oil and gas sector to the latest trends in retail and tech, she covers giants like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever with a sharp, analytical eye. <br><br>Her path to journalism was a bit of a pivot. After earning her Master’s degree in Finance from Mumbai’s Welingkar Institute, an internship at the DNA newspaper changed everything. An editor there gave her some classic advice: "You’ll learn a ton, even if the pay doesn’t match." She took the leap, spent three years at DNA, and never looked back. <br><br>When she isn’t decoding the stock market to help readers make smarter investment moves, Pallavi keeps things low-key. You’ll likely find her recharging over the weekend with a good book, heading out for a long walk, or spending time at her easel painting.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketWhy Bata India’s improved revenue growth in Q4 must be taken with a pinch of salt
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