Bata India’s Q1 disappoints, stock continues to roam below pre-covid highs

Q1FY22 results show the adverse impact of the second covid wave restrictions. Revenues have declined by 55% vis-à-vis the March quarter to ₹267 crore. “(This is) even as Bata didn’t really see a good recovery in Q4 (compared to other discretionary categories as well). Product mix would have continued to be unfavourable for the quarter given lower demand for formals (schools were largely closed and offices had strict operating restrictions)," said analysts from ICICI Securities Ltd in a report on 12 August.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}