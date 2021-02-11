Bata India’s Q3 shows it's still limping on its way back to recovery

MUMBAI: Bata India Ltd is yet to find its footing after the pandemic hit its business last year. While the company returned to profitability in the December quarter, after posting losses in the preceding two quarters, net profit was still down 75% from a year ago.

Importantly, the decline in revenue has persisted with year-on-year drop of nearly 26% in Q3. Bata has taken several initiatives to accelerate recovery, such as ramping up sales through digitally enabled platforms, which now account for about 15% of total sales. But as analysts at ICICI Securities point out, “We believe these initiatives are inadequate to mitigate the medium-term headwinds from potential pause in the growth of per capita spending on footwear."

Commenting on the December quarter results, Bata said, in terms of portfolio-mix, the formals segment (including school business) & fashion categories continued to be subdued as expected due to prevailing market conditions. On the other hand, the casual, fitness & essentials categories bounced back, resulting in the company’s overall volume reaching 88% of pre-Covid levels.

Profitability was nothing to write home about. Unfavourable product mix and inadequate improvement in sales meant gross profit margins contracted by as much as 913 basis points to 51.5%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margins fell even more –1260 basis points -- to 19.1%. That’s primarily owing to a relatively faster increase in other expenses and employee costs as a percentage of revenues.

To be sure, the margin outlook isn’t bright. “Inferior product mix (away from formals & fashion and more towards open style footwear), is likely to put further pressure on profitability," said analysts from ICICI Securities in a report on 11 February.

Analysts at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd point out, “With slower-than-expected recovery, we expect FY21 losses to widen to Rs80 crore from our previous estimates of Rs8 crore." For the nine-month ended December, Bata has reported a net loss of about Rs120 crore.

The shortfall in performance is reflected in the company’s shares. While the broad markets have gone well above pre-covid highs, the Bata stock is about 18% lower than its highs in February 2020.

