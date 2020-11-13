Bata India’s recovery in Q2FY21 is good but not enough to boost its stock

Indian benchmark stock market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex touched all-time highs this week. But shares of some companies lag far behind their pre-covid peaks as the health crisis has wreaked havoc on demand for their products. A case in point is Bata India Ltd. The shoemaker’s stock is nearly 30% lower compared to its pre-covid highs in February.

Recall the June quarter was sharply hit by the covid-19 lockdown, which resulted in a whopping 85% year-on-year drop in Bata India’s revenues. As the economy gradually unlocked, the company was able to restart its stores leading to a sequential recovery. As such, the revenue drop was contained to 49% year-on-year in the September quarter.

The pandemic has meant the portfolio mix evolved from formals & fashion categories to casuals, fitness, & essential categories covering comfortable sneakers, open & sandals styles. Further, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) swung to a profit of Rs18 crore in the September quarter from a loss of Rs86 crore in the June quarter.

Indeed, the recovery is striking and the festival season could well sustain the trend of sequential improvement. However, that may not be enough what with the Bata India stock already trading at about 40 times estimated FY22 earnings, based on Bloomberg data.

Analysts from Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd said in their September quarter results review report, “We believe that the company would suffer due to restricted footfalls in malls, unfavorable base, expected downtrading and less scope for growth in ASP’s in the near term, given unfavorable economic environment." ASP is short for average selling price. The analysts add, “With anticipated downtrading, Bata would take longer time to restore margins registered in pre-covid period."

In short, unless demand recovery is far ahead of expectations, scope for the stock’s valuations to expand appears limited. There are some mitigating factors though. “We expect the company to be a beneficiary of market share gains given store expansion in lower-tier cities as most players in the unorganized segment mainly dominant in these regions would be facing liquidity constraints," wrote analysts from Axis Securities Ltd in a report on 11 November.

