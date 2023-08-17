Bata India has miles to go before significant earnings revival

Bata India has miles to go before significant earnings revival1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:17 PM IST
Bata India Ltd’s shares jumped by 5% on Thursday. The excitement seems to be on the back of CNBC-TV18 news report stating that Bata is in talks with Adidas India for a strategic partnership for the Indian market. The stock exchanges have sought clarification from Bata regarding this. At the time of writing, the company was yet to respond to this.
