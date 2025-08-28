Bata India stock struggles to regain its feet amid growth problems
Bata’s shares have dropped 22% in 2025, weighed down by sluggish sales, competitive pressure and pricey valuations, with analysts staying cautious despite margin gains.
Bata India Ltd’s shares have vastly underperformed the broader market, sliding 22.5% so far in 2025 against a nearly 2% gain in the Nifty 500 index. Yet, beaten-down earnings prospects offer little comfort on valuations—the stock still trades at 53 times estimated FY26 earnings, according to Bloomberg data.