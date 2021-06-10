Bata steps up on cost control, as India steps back on shoe purchases

While the stock has done well over the recent past, it’s still about 13% away from last year's pre-covid highs. The second wave could impact revenues in FY21, but driven by some of its premium products and new launches, the Street is pencilling in a good recovery in FY23. Investors, however, are likely paying a high price for now. The stock trades at 65 times FY20 earnings, which reflects the steady state performance before the pandemic hit.