Bata stock gains as company steadily walks towards pre-Covid earnings mark

"3QFY22 should see Bata India hitting pre-pandemic levels of sales, with 4QFY22 exceeding 4QFY20 levels, especially as the latter was hit by Covid-19. While no explicit number of functional COCO retail outlets has been shared, based on the total store number indicated, we believe they have risen to ~1,375 level from ~1,300 level at the end of 1QFY22 (and from a peak of ~1,450 pre-pandemic), " analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd said in a report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}