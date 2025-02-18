Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Bata struggles to put its best foot forward amid demand woes

Bata struggles to put its best foot forward amid demand woes

Pallavi Pengonda

  • Bata investors will watch for sustained volume growth ahead, though the path to recovery is rocky. A broad pickup still remains contingent on overall demand recovery

Bata share price is down 42% after hitting an all-time high of 2,229.6 apiece on 15 November 2021.. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Gift this article

Bata India Ltd has been finding it challenging to boost its sales for a while now, and that has continued in the December quarter (Q3FY25). Revenue growth was lacklustre at about 1.7%, hardly much of an improvement from the 0.3% and 0.8% growth seen in H1FY25 and FY24, respectively. Sure, Bata's Q2FY25 growth was slightly better at 2.2%, but that’s not exciting either.

Bata India Ltd has been finding it challenging to boost its sales for a while now, and that has continued in the December quarter (Q3FY25). Revenue growth was lacklustre at about 1.7%, hardly much of an improvement from the 0.3% and 0.8% growth seen in H1FY25 and FY24, respectively. Sure, Bata's Q2FY25 growth was slightly better at 2.2%, but that’s not exciting either.

Still, efficient cost management held the company in good stead in Q3FY25 as Ebitda growth came in at 9% year-on-year to almost 200 crore with margin rising 152 basis points to 21.7%. A relatively slower pace of growth in raw material costs and employee costs, along with a drop in other expenses did the trick on the operating profit front.

Still, efficient cost management held the company in good stead in Q3FY25 as Ebitda growth came in at 9% year-on-year to almost 200 crore with margin rising 152 basis points to 21.7%. A relatively slower pace of growth in raw material costs and employee costs, along with a drop in other expenses did the trick on the operating profit front.

The management said in the Q3 earnings call that the quarter saw volume growth, which was across channels. Better execution during the discount sale period aided volume growth. “Volume growth during the quarter and 9MFY25, coupled with early signs of a turnaround in the MBO (multi-brand outlet) channel, are key positives," said IIFL Securities.

Bata’s Floatz and Power portfolios saw 25% and 9% volume growth in Q3, respectively. The company has undertaken various initiatives to fuel volumes. Its zero base merchandising (ZBM) project aims to declutter store merchandise and reduce complexity, thus enhancing consumer experience. The initiative has been expanded to 17 stores by Q3-end, but execution has lagged the initial target of reaching 100 stores by December.

Also Read: Bata India continues to drag its feet on growth; trail remains rough

Investors will watch for sustained volume growth ahead, though the path to recovery is rocky. “A broad pickup still remains contingent on overall demand recovery, especially in the value segment," according to IIFL.

Bata has been highlighting that it aims to improve brand experience in the near-term, although gaining mind/market share will be an uphill task given the dull historical brand experience compared to peers.

“Bata has been also lagging peers on other facets, including low pace of innovation and dis-incentivized store staff," said analysts from Ambit Capital. “While company seems to be taking some corrective measures (innovation, variabalisation of store staff incentive, etc.), we will monitor for consistency before turning constructive on the name," they added.

As things stand, Bata’s shares are down 42% after hitting an all-time high of 2,229.6 apiece on 15 November 2021. The stock trades at 51x FY26 estimated earnings, according to Bloomberg. Valuations are pricey given muted growth prospects at least in the foreseeable future.

Also Read: How Tamil Nadu leveraged China+1 strategy in non-leather footwear space

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pallavi Pengonda

Pallavi is a deputy editor at Mint and heads the Mark to Market team. This column covers wide-ranging topics related to the stock markets, offering an in-depth analysis of financial reports of companies. She writes and edits across verticals, covering the breadth of the Indian stock market. Pallavi has done her master of management studies, specializing in finance.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.