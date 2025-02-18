Bata struggles to put its best foot forward amid demand woes

Bata India Ltd has been finding it challenging to boost its sales for a while now, and that has continued in the December quarter (Q3FY25). Revenue growth was lacklustre at about 1.7%, hardly much of an improvement from the 0.3% and 0.8% growth seen in H1FY25 and FY24, respectively. Sure, Bata's Q2FY25 growth was slightly better at 2.2%, but that’s not exciting either.