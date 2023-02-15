Bata India Ltd continued its streak of dismal performance in the December quarter (Q3FY23). Operating revenue was up by 7% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹900 crore led by footprint expansion, better mix and festival demand. The footwear company added 65 stores during Q3 taking the total count to 2021.

Bata’s rebound from pre-covid levels has been underwhelming. On a three-year compound annual growth rate basis, Bata’s revenue grew by a mere 2.8%.

“We note while the headline recovery is coming out to be slightly weak, the same is on the back of multiple initiatives which will yield results in the medium-term," said analysts at ICICI Securities in a report on 15 February.

However, Bata’s Q3 margin performance was decent. Gross margin rose by 210 basis points (bps) y-o-y to 54.8%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Even so, the measure was below the pre-covid level (Q3FY20) of nearly 61%.

The fall at Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) from Q3FY20 level was steeper at 876bps to 22.9%.

To be sure, demand in the mass segment continues to be on a weak footing given the inflationary pressures. As such, Bata’s increasing focus on premiumization bodes well. The company saw rising traction in Hush Puppies ladies and men’s dress category. In Q3, sneaker sales were up by 142% y-o-y.

Increasing share of premium products would aid margin going forward. “We believe, while Bata’s focus on premiumization, improving brand perception and expanding distribution are steps in the right direction, there will be challenges along the way," said analysts at ICICI Securities.

“That said, the outcome of improving execution will take some time with not so supportive macro environment," they added.

As such, meaningful upsides in the Bata stock appear few and far between. Shares of the company are currently 26.5% down from their 52-week highs of ₹2039.75 apiece seen in April.

