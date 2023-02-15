Bata’s December quarter results show growth recovery is still distant
While the headline recovery is coming out to be slightly weak, the same is on the back of multiple initiatives which will yield results in the medium-term, said analysts
Bata India Ltd continued its streak of dismal performance in the December quarter (Q3FY23). Operating revenue was up by 7% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹900 crore led by footprint expansion, better mix and festival demand. The footwear company added 65 stores during Q3 taking the total count to 2021.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×