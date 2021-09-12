Battle for select micro markets intensifies among developers

Oberoi Realty Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha) and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd are some of the listed firms that have exposure to this region. Among the three, Oberoi Realty entered this area with the launch of its luxury projects Eternia and Enigma in January 2015. Lodha has recently launched a project in Mulund East of around 0.60 million sq. ft in the mid-premium category. Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates will be making its debut in the Mumbai market with the launch of its Cosmos project in Q3FY22 with two towers in the first phase.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}