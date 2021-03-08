Be it stocks or MFs, women managers are giving men a run for their money

The latest analysis on gender diversity in the Indian mutual fund industry by Morning Star showed that of the 376 fund managers, 30 are women, who are managing funds either as primary / secondary managers or have oversight as heads of equity/debt. Currently, the total count of women fund managers has increased from 28 last year to 30. “With a meagre 8% representation, women still remain drastically under-represented among the ranks of mutual fund managers," said the Morningstar Inc. report on 4 March.

