Three charts that explain Jio’s need to spend more in 2021 auctions

Bharti Airtel and VIL have reasonably high levels of spectrum and also don’t need to bid for large renewal spectrum. But Jio needs some renewal spectrum, and also has to augment 4G capacity in some circles. Jio needs to bid for 800MHz spectrum in some circles as its licence is expiring, and renewing existing holdings will result in bids worth around ₹20,000 crore, according to analysts. If the company chooses to hold a minimum of 10MHz in the 800MHz band in each circle, it would need to bid for spectrum worth ₹35,000 crore, industry veteran Parag Kar wrote in a blog.