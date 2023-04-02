Execution holds key for BEL, BDL as stocks soar on order inflow2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 10:23 PM IST
Shares of BEL and BDL rose by 6.5% and 3.5%, respectively, on the last day of the financial year 2023.
Defence companies Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) have been in focus lately with recent order wins from the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The two companies have been key beneficiaries of new orders from the ministry. Thanks to this, shares of BEL and BDL rose by 6.5% and 3.5%, respectively, on Friday, the last day of financial year 2023 (FY23).
