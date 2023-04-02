Defence companies Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) have been in focus lately with recent order wins from the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The two companies have been key beneficiaries of new orders from the ministry. Thanks to this, shares of BEL and BDL rose by 6.5% and 3.5%, respectively, on Friday, the last day of financial year 2023 (FY23).

Besides, BEL also announced provisional revenue figures for FY23 on Saturday, which is roughly in line with expectations. The company’s FY23 revenue stood at ₹17,300 crore, up 15% year-on-year. BDL had forecast its FY23 revenue growth at 10-12%.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

Since 23 March, BEL signed a series of contracts with MoD, totalling almost ₹16,300 crore. In addition, the company received export orders worth $52 million ( ₹427 crore). These developments alleviate a key investor concern of BEL potentially missing its FY23 order inflow target of ₹20,000 crore. Recall that BEL’s order book was at a multi-quarter low in the December quarter. This was on the back of muted order inflow of about ₹3,700 crore in the nine months ended December.

The fresh orders from MoD is expected to be the key enabler in BEL maintaining its annual revenue growth guidance of 15% over the next few years, said analysts at ICICI Securities in a report on 31 March.

In the case of BDL, there was a key overhang due to the delay in the awarding of the Akash Weapon System. With the company receiving this order, its FY23 order inflow guidance has been met.

BEL and BDL’s order book as on FY23-end provide revenue visibility of 3.5 times and 7.5 times (based on estimated revenue from Bloomberg), respectively, on a trailing 12-month basis. What’s more, analysts expect the two companies to see robust order inflow in FY24 as well owing to a strong order pipeline. Further, the country’s thrust towards indigenization is a plus. Analysts at Jefferies India note that in the past 12 to 24 months, more than 300 items have been added to the defence import embargo list.

Meanwhile, investors seem to have taken note of the brighter picture adequately. In the past one year, shares of BEL and BDL have surged by around 39% and 80%, respectively. This could cap large near-term upsides.

To be sure, execution remains key hereon. Note that there have been concerns on BDL’s execution due to supply chain challenges. Any disappointment on this front would dent investor sentiments.

