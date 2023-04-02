Execution holds key for BEL, BDL as stocks soar on order inflow

BEL and BDL’s order book as on FY23-end provide revenue visibility of 3.5 times and 7.5 times (based on estimated revenue from Bloomberg), respectively, on a trailing 12-month basis. What’s more, analysts expect the two companies to see robust order inflow in FY24 as well owing to a strong order pipeline. Further, the country’s thrust towards indigenization is a plus. Analysts at Jefferies India note that in the past 12 to 24 months, more than 300 items have been added to the defence import embargo list.

