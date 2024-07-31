For BEL, consistent growth is a key ask now

Further, there has been a spike of 144% in provisions for liquidated damages to ₹132 crore, 14% of Ebitda. This could impact future profitability if it remains at an elevated level. In the backdrop of BEL’s steep 70% rally in CY24 so far, these weak links suggest that investors should tread carefully. True, there has been a significant thrust of the Indian government on defence, which is likely to continue and BEL would be a potential beneficiary. That said, a meaningful upside from the current levels would require consistent earnings growth, which may be challenging.