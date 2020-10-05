Bellwether tag still some way off for Infosys

“One big reason TCS still has a rightful claim to the IT bellwether tag is that it has a more complete shop. Geographically, it’s far more spread out, and has a formidable presence in a number of service lines," says another analyst, requesting anonymity. This means TCS has a larger addressable market. Infosys, on the other hand, is seen as a laggard, looking to close the gap in areas such as digital services and internet of things (IoT) engineering services. TCS also has a large products and platforms business, with proven ability to close large deals in this space. “While Infosys has done well lately, it is largely closing the gap with TCS in some key areas, rather than breaking out in new technology areas. That isn’t the mark of a bellwether," says the analyst.