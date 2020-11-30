BEML gathers pace on order wins

The BEML Ltd stock is getting fired up. The recent Metro coach order of ₹501 crore for Mumbai and Delhi regions has increased its revenue visibility. That’s one reason why the stock is up 17% in November. But while all this is good, investors must watch for project execution.

No doubt, the new set of orders are coming at a good time. The company has increased the total Metro rail orders by about 13%. Orders from the defence segment have started to see some traction as well.

A recent order worth ₹1,400 crore in the September quarter has raised the company’s defence order book to ₹4,400 crore. In fact, the defence segment’s order contribution has increased to 38% of its total order book, point out analysts.

The mining division is also likely to pick up. This means that the company should see an improving revenue mix going forward, which could drive economies of scale and operating leverage.

Analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd peg BEML’s revenues to grow at 16% in three years, and earnings to grow at a faster pace.

But note that there’s an overhang of a 26% strategic sale by the government, which could increase the market’s free-float.

Besides, after the coronavirus lockdown, the pace of project execution needs to be monitored, as delays could slow revenue booking.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via