BEML needs to make hay while its order backlog shines
Summary
- BEML is seeing a big shift in its order mix, moving from the low-margin mining and construction segment to the high-margin railways and metro, and the defence segment.
BEML Ltd’s recent order win of ₹3,658 crore from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd offsets the subdued September quarter (Q2FY25) when it received orders worth ₹444 crore only due to delay in order finalization in rail and metro. Its total order book now stands at ₹15,100 crore, or 3.7x its trailing 12-month revenue. With this, BEML should be able to meet its order inflow guidance of ₹9,000 crore in the second half of FY25.