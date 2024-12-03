BEML needs to make hay while its order backlog shines

Better times ahead

Most of these orders are to be executed over the next three years, with revenue contribution projected to reach 70%. Besides, railways and metro has a strong pipeline of ₹1.1 trillion, with six new tenders expected to be finalized in FY26. “With better margin business increasing their contribution, we expect BEML's operating margin to increase from 10.9% in FY24 to 15.6% in FY27, leading to an earnings compound annual growth rate of 37% over FY24-27E," said Antique Stock Broking in a 29 November report.