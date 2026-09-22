BEML Ltd’s shares are up about 4% after the company secured its largest-ever single order worth ₹5,400 crore, equivalent to its full-year FY26 order inflow. This takes its order book to ₹22,000 crore, or about five times trailing twelve-month revenue.
BEML’s mega bullet train order puts execution in spotlight
SummaryBEML’s ₹5,400 crore bullet train order takes its order book to ₹22,000 crore, but investors will now watch whether capacity expansion and better execution can translate into stronger margins.
BEML Ltd’s shares are up about 4% after the company secured its largest-ever single order worth ₹5,400 crore, equivalent to its full-year FY26 order inflow. This takes its order book to ₹22,000 crore, or about five times trailing twelve-month revenue.
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