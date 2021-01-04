BEML’s stock fires up as strategic disinvestment gets government nod

However, investors must note that some of the gains in the stock price is also due to the fact that the firm has a large land bank of about 4000 acres, of which 2778 acres can be monetised. “Indicative market value of the land parcel could be in excess of ₹2000 crore (refer table I & II) leading to a post-tax per-share value of ₹385 (assumed 20% capital gains tax)," noted analysts at Antique Stock Broking in a client note.