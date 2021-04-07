Bend it like RBI Das: yield curve management takes centre stage

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MUMBAI: There is one curve that India’s central bank is determined to flatten - the yield curve. Even as covid-19 infections surge in an unmistakable second wave, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das knows he can do little about it than practice protocols himself. But the yield curve is in his power to bend.

Unsurprisingly, bond traders have cheered this move and the 10-year benchmark yield dropped roughly 10 basis points since the announcement. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

"The GSec acquisition program (GSAP) will provide a calendar for OMOs (through the secondary market) which markets have been demanding for some time. This should be positive for the bond market in the near term and push the yield curve to be flatter," said Suvodeep Rakshit, vice president & senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities Ltd in an email.

In FY21, the central bank bought Rs3.13 trillion worth of government bonds through its OMO route. But since the central government’s borrowing was a humungous Rs13 trillion, the RBI ended up absorbing just a quarter of the total bond supply for the year.

The fatigue in the bond market was evident over the past three months where a bunch of auctions saw tepid demand and cancellations too. Meanwhile, the central bank pulled up bond vigilantes by saying they are endangering the growth recovery process.

In short, Das has stopped at nothing to bend the yield curve. From OMOs to moral suasion, Das has used all tools. Now, the central bank is getting deeper into yield management through a pre-commitment of bond purchases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Das said that this GSAP is intended to help those who rely on the sovereign yield curve as a pricing benchmark. So far, the measures only benefit the government. It remains to be seen whether the fall in government bond yield will eventually translate to lower cost of borrowing for corporate bond issuers.

