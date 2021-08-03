Benefits of merger help PNB blunt 2nd wave hit but bad loans stay put

Asset quality continued to be the fly in the ointment for PNB as gross bad loans remained above 14% for the June quarter. The lender has a restructured loan pile of around ₹12,000 crore that needs to be monitored for stress. The bank saw ₹8,241 crore worth of loans slip during the June quarter. This meant that provisions remained elevated, with ₹4,679 crore set aside during the quarter.