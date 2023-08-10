Berger growth shines; stock pricey2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 10:30 PM IST
The management aims to deliver double-digit revenue growth in FY24 aided by accelerated distribution expansion, robust demand environment and an extended festival season
Berger Paints India Ltd’s June quarter (Q1FY24) earnings make for a pretty picture. Consolidated revenue at ₹3,030 crore rose nearly 10% year-on-year (y-o-y) aided by robust volume growth in the decorative paints business. Berger outshone larger peer Asian Paints Ltd with decorative paints volume growth of about 14% versus the latter’s 10%. As such, Berger’s India operation market share rose to 20.2% among the top five listed paint companies.
