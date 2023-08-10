Berger growth shines; stock pricey

Despite the various positives, Berger investors are feeling blue. The threat of new entrants such as Grasim Industries Ltd hurting the growth momentum of incumbents remains. There is competition from two sides, bigger companies like Grasim and the unorganized sector. “Due to elevated raw material prices and better pricing power of larger companies, unorganized paint makers took a beating in the recent past. But now, with raw material prices easing, they are seen making a comeback, which could weigh on profitability of incumbents including Berger. And that is a key downside risk," said an analyst, requesting anonymity.

