Berger Paints may see patchy recovery amid rising competition

Meanwhile, because of severe cost inflation, shares of paint companies have of late lost sheen, nosediving to their 52-week lows. Both Berger and close competitor Asian Paints Ltd have recouped a part of those losses, but the former is lagging. From its 52-week low, the Berger stock is up 21% and Asian Paints has risen 30%. So far in CY22, the performance of Berger’s shares has been dull vis-à-vis Asian Paints.