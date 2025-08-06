Better execution helps Berger Paints beat peers, but downgrades continue
It remains to be seen whether Berger's share gains sustain when new competition enters its core regions aggressively in FY26 and beyond, said Nirmal Bang
Berger Paints India Ltd guided for high-single-digit volume growth in FY26, but the start to the year is disappointing. The domestic decorative paints business saw 5.6% volume growth. Early monsoon rains impacted demand in May and June. But for a sector grappling with elevated competitive intensity, Berger did better than peers.