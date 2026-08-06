Why Berger Paints’ Q2 may be brighter than Asian Paints'

Berger Paints India’s June quarter (Q1FY27) result was decent, but lagged larger rival Asian Paints on select parameters. Consolidated revenue at ₹3,583 crore grew 12% year-on-year, a multi-quarter high, led by price hikes and volume. Mainstay decorative paints volumes rose 8.4%, slightly below Asian Paints' 9%.
Strong traction in high-margin emulsions and construction chemicals aided value growth of 13.5%. Input cost inflation and delayed price hikes in the industrial paints business meant Berger’s gross margin dipped to 40.9%, while Asia Paints' margin rose, mainly shielded by low-cost inventory.