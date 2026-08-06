Why Berger Paints’ Q2 may be brighter than Asian Paints'

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read6 Aug 2026, 12:47 PM IST
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Berger's decorative paints volumes rose 8.4%, slightly below Asian Paints' 9%. (Pexels Photo)
Summary
Both Berger and Asian Paints acknowledged intense competition in the paints market as new entrants like Birla Opus continue to gain grip

Berger Paints India’s June quarter (Q1FY27) result was decent, but lagged larger rival Asian Paints on select parameters. Consolidated revenue at 3,583 crore grew 12% year-on-year, a multi-quarter high, led by price hikes and volume. Mainstay decorative paints volumes rose 8.4%, slightly below Asian Paints' 9%.

Strong traction in high-margin emulsions and construction chemicals aided value growth of 13.5%. Input cost inflation and delayed price hikes in the industrial paints business meant Berger’s gross margin dipped to 40.9%, while Asia Paints' margin rose, mainly shielded by low-cost inventory.

Growth outlook

While Asian Paints is bracing for full impact of cost inflation from Q2FY27, Berger could be better off. Q2 revenue growth is likely to be better than Q1 buoyed by volume and price growth of 7-8% each, the management said.

Also Read | Asian Paints' home decor bet is yet to pay off

Double-digit revenue growth would sustain in FY27 aided by distribution expansion, product launches and festive demand from late Diwali this year. It expects high single-digit volume growth in FY27.

Berger added 2,100 tinting machines in Q1, and aims to add 10,000 tinting machines in FY27, signalling its aggressive market expansion. “We believe the numerical gap between the distribution network of the market leader (Asian Paints) and Berger could materially reduce in the next three years,” said ICICI Securities.

Demand trends were healthy with south and north India continuing to outperform, but east was impacted by Assam floods. Ebitda margin expanded to 16.9% led by operating leverage and disciplined cost control. FY27 operating margin guidance was retained at 15–17%.

Also Read | Indigo Paints to loosen grip on margins for scale

Berger expects Q2FY27 operating margin to expand year-on-year, implying a high-teens Ebitda growth and indicating a lower-than-feared input cost inflation impact in Q2, said Systematix Shares and Stocks (India). It raised Berger’s FY27 and FY28 EPS estimates by 9% and 5%, respectively.

Both paint makers acknowledged intense competition as new entrants continue to gain grip. Berger said, Birla Opus’ pricing is now at par with the industry, but rebates to larger dealers have increased.

The overhang of competition could delay a meaningful re-rating for the sector even as demand improves. The Berger stock is 7% away from its 52-week high seen in November and trades at a rich FY28 price-to-earnings multiple of 44 compared to Asian Paint’s 46, showed Bloomberg data.

Also Read | Berger Paints investors paint the town red after Q4 earnings

About the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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