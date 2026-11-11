Berger Paints hopes for gloss back on volume and margin after pale Q2

Berger Paints India’s earnings estimates were downgraded after gross margin compression in the September quarter (Q2FY27) proved steeper than anticipated. Consolidated gross margin shrank 225 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 160 bps sequentially to 39.3%. Q2 saw the full impact of double-digit raw material inflation, liquidation of high-cost inventory and delayed price hikes in the industrial paint portfolio.
Cost efficiency initiatives helped curb Ebitda margin drop to 90 bps year-on-year, but it fell 530 bps sequentially to 11.6%, missing consensus estimate of 13%, dragged by additional spends in the Rang Bana Rahe campaign done to strengthen brand visibility and consumer engagement. Berger eyes 15-17% Ebitda margin in Q3FY27 and Q4FY27 driven by price hikes and operating leverage.