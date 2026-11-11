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Berger Paints hopes for gloss back on volume and margin after pale Q2

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read11 Nov 2026, 11:57 AM IST
Berger Paints’ Q2FY27 margins fell short of expectations as raw-material inflation, high-cost inventory and delayed price increases weighed on profitability.
Berger Paints’ Q2FY27 margins fell short of expectations as raw-material inflation, high-cost inventory and delayed price increases weighed on profitability.
Summary

Steeper margin pressure and modest volume growth have triggered earnings downgrades for Berger Paints, putting the focus on price hikes, festive demand and competition in H2.

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Berger Paints India’s earnings estimates were downgraded after gross margin compression in the September quarter (Q2FY27) proved steeper than anticipated. Consolidated gross margin shrank 225 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 160 bps sequentially to 39.3%. Q2 saw the full impact of double-digit raw material inflation, liquidation of high-cost inventory and delayed price hikes in the industrial paint portfolio.

Berger Paints India’s earnings estimates were downgraded after gross margin compression in the September quarter (Q2FY27) proved steeper than anticipated. Consolidated gross margin shrank 225 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 160 bps sequentially to 39.3%. Q2 saw the full impact of double-digit raw material inflation, liquidation of high-cost inventory and delayed price hikes in the industrial paint portfolio.

Cost efficiency initiatives helped curb Ebitda margin drop to 90 bps year-on-year, but it fell 530 bps sequentially to 11.6%, missing consensus estimate of 13%, dragged by additional spends in the Rang Bana Rahe campaign done to strengthen brand visibility and consumer engagement. Berger eyes 15-17% Ebitda margin in Q3FY27 and Q4FY27 driven by price hikes and operating leverage.

Cost efficiency initiatives helped curb Ebitda margin drop to 90 bps year-on-year, but it fell 530 bps sequentially to 11.6%, missing consensus estimate of 13%, dragged by additional spends in the Rang Bana Rahe campaign done to strengthen brand visibility and consumer engagement. Berger eyes 15-17% Ebitda margin in Q3FY27 and Q4FY27 driven by price hikes and operating leverage.

Volume test

Decorative volume growth was modest at 3%, lagging Asian Paints’ 6%. Double-digit value growth was driven by an approximately 8% price hike across the decorative portfolio.

Volumes were hurt by festive demand shifting to Q3, rationalization of dealer rebates to cushion gross margins, extended rainfall in key eastern markets and a decline in sales of price-sensitive categories such as putty, textures and enamel. Berger expects robust demand growth in Q3 and said October’s decorative sales growth was the highest in the past 25-30 months.

To mend margins, Berger plans more calibrated price hikes. How volumes respond amid elevated competition should be monitored.

Also Read | Berger Paints misses Q2 profit estimates, raw material inflation squeezes margin

New entrant Birla Opus’ decorative paint prices are now in line with industry levels, after being nearly 5% lower, Berger said. While Berger’s market share remained broadly stable at nearly 20.2% in H1FY27, competition remains a threat as Birla continues to offer higher dealer rebates.

Distribution push

Berger is also strengthening its retail network, which exceeded 2,000 stores as of H1FY27, alongside a tinting machine network of 4,800.

Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) notes that Berger’s decorative business could benefit from double-digit distribution expansion, strong performance in tier-3, tier-4 and rural markets, faster growth in urban markets than the industry, and an aggressive expansion of its sales force and feet-on-street presence, led by urban markets.

With price hikes flowing through in H2, margins may recover for most paint makers. Volume growth will therefore become an important differentiator. So far in 2026, Berger’s stock is down 12%, compared with an 8% fall in Asian Paints. Berger trades at a FY28 price-to-earnings multiple of 37, at a discount to Asian Paints, according to Bloomberg data.

Also Read | Asian Paints’ strokes of price hikes to fight inflation yet to brighten margins
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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketBerger Paints hopes for gloss back on volume and margin after pale Q2

Berger Paints hopes for gloss back on volume and margin after pale Q2

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read11 Nov 2026, 11:57 AM IST
Berger Paints’ Q2FY27 margins fell short of expectations as raw-material inflation, high-cost inventory and delayed price increases weighed on profitability.
Berger Paints’ Q2FY27 margins fell short of expectations as raw-material inflation, high-cost inventory and delayed price increases weighed on profitability.
Summary

Steeper margin pressure and modest volume growth have triggered earnings downgrades for Berger Paints, putting the focus on price hikes, festive demand and competition in H2.

Gift this article

Berger Paints India’s earnings estimates were downgraded after gross margin compression in the September quarter (Q2FY27) proved steeper than anticipated. Consolidated gross margin shrank 225 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 160 bps sequentially to 39.3%. Q2 saw the full impact of double-digit raw material inflation, liquidation of high-cost inventory and delayed price hikes in the industrial paint portfolio.

Berger Paints India’s earnings estimates were downgraded after gross margin compression in the September quarter (Q2FY27) proved steeper than anticipated. Consolidated gross margin shrank 225 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 160 bps sequentially to 39.3%. Q2 saw the full impact of double-digit raw material inflation, liquidation of high-cost inventory and delayed price hikes in the industrial paint portfolio.

Cost efficiency initiatives helped curb Ebitda margin drop to 90 bps year-on-year, but it fell 530 bps sequentially to 11.6%, missing consensus estimate of 13%, dragged by additional spends in the Rang Bana Rahe campaign done to strengthen brand visibility and consumer engagement. Berger eyes 15-17% Ebitda margin in Q3FY27 and Q4FY27 driven by price hikes and operating leverage.

Cost efficiency initiatives helped curb Ebitda margin drop to 90 bps year-on-year, but it fell 530 bps sequentially to 11.6%, missing consensus estimate of 13%, dragged by additional spends in the Rang Bana Rahe campaign done to strengthen brand visibility and consumer engagement. Berger eyes 15-17% Ebitda margin in Q3FY27 and Q4FY27 driven by price hikes and operating leverage.

Volume test

Decorative volume growth was modest at 3%, lagging Asian Paints’ 6%. Double-digit value growth was driven by an approximately 8% price hike across the decorative portfolio.

Volumes were hurt by festive demand shifting to Q3, rationalization of dealer rebates to cushion gross margins, extended rainfall in key eastern markets and a decline in sales of price-sensitive categories such as putty, textures and enamel. Berger expects robust demand growth in Q3 and said October’s decorative sales growth was the highest in the past 25-30 months.

To mend margins, Berger plans more calibrated price hikes. How volumes respond amid elevated competition should be monitored.

Also Read | Berger Paints misses Q2 profit estimates, raw material inflation squeezes margin

New entrant Birla Opus’ decorative paint prices are now in line with industry levels, after being nearly 5% lower, Berger said. While Berger’s market share remained broadly stable at nearly 20.2% in H1FY27, competition remains a threat as Birla continues to offer higher dealer rebates.

Distribution push

Berger is also strengthening its retail network, which exceeded 2,000 stores as of H1FY27, alongside a tinting machine network of 4,800.

Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) notes that Berger’s decorative business could benefit from double-digit distribution expansion, strong performance in tier-3, tier-4 and rural markets, faster growth in urban markets than the industry, and an aggressive expansion of its sales force and feet-on-street presence, led by urban markets.

With price hikes flowing through in H2, margins may recover for most paint makers. Volume growth will therefore become an important differentiator. So far in 2026, Berger’s stock is down 12%, compared with an 8% fall in Asian Paints. Berger trades at a FY28 price-to-earnings multiple of 37, at a discount to Asian Paints, according to Bloomberg data.

Also Read | Asian Paints’ strokes of price hikes to fight inflation yet to brighten margins
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketBerger Paints hopes for gloss back on volume and margin after pale Q2
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