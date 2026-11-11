Berger Paints hopes for gloss back on volume and margin after pale Q2

Berger Paints India’s earnings estimates were downgraded after gross margin compression in the September quarter (Q2FY27) proved steeper than anticipated. Consolidated gross margin shrank 225 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 160 bps sequentially to 39.3%. Q2 saw the full impact of double-digit raw material inflation, liquidation of high-cost inventory and delayed price hikes in the industrial paint portfolio.
Berger Paints India’s earnings estimates were downgraded after gross margin compression in the September quarter (Q2FY27) proved steeper than anticipated. Consolidated gross margin shrank 225 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 160 bps sequentially to 39.3%. Q2 saw the full impact of double-digit raw material inflation, liquidation of high-cost inventory and delayed price hikes in the industrial paint portfolio.
Cost efficiency initiatives helped curb Ebitda margin drop to 90 bps year-on-year, but it fell 530 bps sequentially to 11.6%, missing consensus estimate of 13%, dragged by additional spends in the Rang Bana Rahe campaign done to strengthen brand visibility and consumer engagement. Berger eyes 15-17% Ebitda margin in Q3FY27 and Q4FY27 driven by price hikes and operating leverage.
Cost efficiency initiatives helped curb Ebitda margin drop to 90 bps year-on-year, but it fell 530 bps sequentially to 11.6%, missing consensus estimate of 13%, dragged by additional spends in the Rang Bana Rahe campaign done to strengthen brand visibility and consumer engagement. Berger eyes 15-17% Ebitda margin in Q3FY27 and Q4FY27 driven by price hikes and operating leverage.
Volume test
Decorative volume growth was modest at 3%, lagging Asian Paints’ 6%. Double-digit value growth was driven by an approximately 8% price hike across the decorative portfolio.
Volumes were hurt by festive demand shifting to Q3, rationalization of dealer rebates to cushion gross margins, extended rainfall in key eastern markets and a decline in sales of price-sensitive categories such as putty, textures and enamel. Berger expects robust demand growth in Q3 and said October’s decorative sales growth was the highest in the past 25-30 months.
To mend margins, Berger plans more calibrated price hikes. How volumes respond amid elevated competition should be monitored.
New entrant Birla Opus’ decorative paint prices are now in line with industry levels, after being nearly 5% lower, Berger said. While Berger’s market share remained broadly stable at nearly 20.2% in H1FY27, competition remains a threat as Birla continues to offer higher dealer rebates.
Distribution push
Berger is also strengthening its retail network, which exceeded 2,000 stores as of H1FY27, alongside a tinting machine network of 4,800.
Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) notes that Berger’s decorative business could benefit from double-digit distribution expansion, strong performance in tier-3, tier-4 and rural markets, faster growth in urban markets than the industry, and an aggressive expansion of its sales force and feet-on-street presence, led by urban markets.
With price hikes flowing through in H2, margins may recover for most paint makers. Volume growth will therefore become an important differentiator. So far in 2026, Berger’s stock is down 12%, compared with an 8% fall in Asian Paints. Berger trades at a FY28 price-to-earnings multiple of 37, at a discount to Asian Paints, according to Bloomberg data.