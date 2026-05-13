Berger Paints investors paint the town red amid turnaround hopes for sector

Berger Paints India Ltd’s shares soared over 6% on Wednesday as volume growth bounced back to double-digits at 11.8% for the three months ended March (Q4FY26) after a gap of six quarters. The decorative paints segment saw traction in premium emulsion paints and new launches of Kolor Plus and Kolor Plus Glow. Volume growth was driven by both secondary sales and pre-buying by dealers ahead of price hikes, the management said.
Starting March, Berger has taken staggered price hikes of 11-12% to protect margins in the backdrop of rising cost inflation due to the West Asia war. Nearly 50-60% of Berger’s overall cost of goods sold basket has seen inflation of 20-22%. If costs don’t rise further, these price hikes can largely offset the adverse impact on margins.