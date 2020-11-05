Berger Paints rounds up strong Q2 performance by paint companies

The market leader in this category, Asian Paints Ltd, was the first to surprise with double-digit volume growth. Following this, peers Berger Paints India Ltd and Kansai Nerolac Ltd too have seen volumes in the decorative paints segment grow in double-digits. While volume growth was expected to rise on account of pent-up demand, hardly anyone had anticipated growth to be in double-digits.

Management commentaries indicate that pent-up demand from smaller cities and towns continue to drive demand ahead of the festive season. Among product categories, sales of economy paints such as putty and primers has been higher than premium paints. This is one reason due to which value growth has lagged volumes growth for paint makers in the September quarter. In the case of Asian Paints, for instance, value growth stood at 7%, lower than the 11% growth in volumes. While Berger hasn’t yet disclosed its volume growth numbers, analysts say volume growth would be in the mid-teens to support revenue growth of 9%. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in an earnings preview report that berger’s revenue growth would be boosted by 2.5% percentage points owing to an acquisition.

Berger’s consolidated net profit grew 13.6% year-on-year (y-oy) to Rs221.1 crore, far higher than Bloomberg’s consensus net profit estimate of Rs178 crore.

“We expect Berger to fare slightly better than peers owing to higher salience of semi-urban/rural markets that have bounced back strongly post lockdown," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in their earnings preview report.

While decorative made an impressive comeback, the industrials segment continued to lag.

For the leader in the industrial paints segment, Kansai, volumes continue to decline. Industrial paints demand was muted in the months of July and August, but picked-up from September, the company’s management said. With auto sales improving, especially passenger car vehicles, the management expects auto paints demand to improve. Auto paints has the highest revenue share in Kansai's industrial paints business. Analysts are not too-gung on the revival of the industrial paints segment given its cyclical nature.

Meanwhile, benign raw material costs aided gross margin expansion for paint companies in the September quarter. However, with prices of some raw materials firming-up, managements have cautioned of some pressure on margins going ahead. Also, advertisement and employee expenses, which aided operating margins growth for the sector from the past two quarters, are likely to increase as normalcy resumes.

While Q2 numbers have been ahead of estimates overall, valuations are flashing red, at 73 times, 61 times and 44 times for Berger, Asian and Kansai respectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via