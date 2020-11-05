Berger Paints rounds up strong Q2 performance by paint companies

Management commentaries indicate that pent-up demand from smaller cities and towns continue to drive demand ahead of the festive season. Among product categories, sales of economy paints such as putty and primers has been higher than premium paints. This is one reason due to which value growth has lagged volumes growth for paint makers in the September quarter. In the case of Asian Paints, for instance, value growth stood at 7%, lower than the 11% growth in volumes. While Berger hasn’t yet disclosed its volume growth numbers, analysts say volume growth would be in the mid-teens to support revenue growth of 9%. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in an earnings preview report that berger’s revenue growth would be boosted by 2.5% percentage points owing to an acquisition.