Berger Paints shines in Q3, but the spectre of competition looms
Summary
- The entry of new companies such as Grasim Industries Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd and JSW Paints poses a threat to the sector’s earnings outlook, prompting earnings downgrades for Berger despite a positive Q3.
Amid worries of heightened competitive intensity, Berger Paints India Ltd’s decorative paints business saw 7.4% year-on-year volume growth in the December quarter (Q3FY25) – the highest among its listed peers. Growth was driven by increased sales of low-value products such as texture paints, tile adhesive and admixture, coupled with earlier price cuts of 4.5-5%. But that’s not all – Berger is going all out to beat the competition blues with other strategies as well.