Berger Paints shines in Q3, but the spectre of competition looms

Earnings downgrades

Even so, a threat to the sector’s earnings outlook lingers with the entry of new companies such as Grasim Industries Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd and JSW Paints. This has prompted earnings downgrades for Berger despite the positives in Q3FY25. “We downgrade our earnings per share estimates by 4-5% for FY26-27 considering the demand slowdown and gradual recovery. Berger could face a risk as Grasim (Birla Opus) begins operations at its new factory in East India," IIFL Securities Ltd said.