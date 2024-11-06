Muted Q2 and increased competition take the gloss off Berger Paints
Summary
- Berger’s shares are down about 18% from their 52-week high of ₹629.50 on 17 September, but valuations remain pricey and are at a risk of further moderation.
Berger Paints India Ltd’s results for the September quarter (Q2FY25) lacked a spark. Volumes grew just 3.6% year-on-year due to heavy rains in the key markets of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Premium and luxury products saw double-digit volume growth while mass products (putty, primers and enamels) remained flat, management said.