Muted Q2 and increased competition take the gloss off Berger Paints

Importantly, the company believes the impact of new competition hasn’t been strong so far. Although it lost 1.5% growth to Birla Opus, the impact was lower than anticipated and the company should recover this loss. “Considering the industry slowdown and steep increase in competitive pressures, we believe Berger reported moderate (Q2FY25) results," said ICICI Securities Ltd in a report on 6 November. But it also cautioned that the increase in competitive pressures with Grasim’s entry is likely to affect the industry profit pool and thus valuation multiples.