Berger Paints' stock has a lot of ground to cover

In a post-earnings call with analysts, the Berger management said that it saw market share gains of 80bps, rising from 18% in FY22 to 18.8% in first half of FY23. Further, raw material prices are likely to soften going forward. That, coupled with an improvement in product mix, should lead to expansion in gross margin from the third quarter of FY23. Berger took price increases in the months of September and October.