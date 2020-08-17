Berger Paints stock loses sheen after a colourless June quarter

Berger saw its Ebitda falling nearly 70% y-o-y with operating margins compressing more than 700 basis points (bps). Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Its gross margins expanded by 11bps y-o-y to 41%. In comparison, Asian Paints fared much better with a relatively tighter handle on costs. In fact, its gross margins expansion of 430bps in the June quarter to 45.8% was a multi-quarter high.