Berger Paints stock loses sheen after a colourless June quarter

Shares of Berger Paints India Ltd fell nearly 3% in opening trade on Monday reacting to its June quarter earnings. Its consolidated net profit declined around 91% year-on-year to ₹15.09 crore. Revenue slipped 46% y-o-y to ₹928.59 crore.
These numbers are not surprising given that an otherwise strong quarter for the paints industry, was a washout this time. The company said it witnessed no sales in April and a slight recovery in June and July. However, with lesser covid-19 impact in rural areas, sales from small cities have helped ease some pain for the company.
Peers Asian Paints Ltd and Kansai Nerolac India Ltd, despite a tough scenario, managed to post better earnings, especially on the margins front.
Berger saw its Ebitda falling nearly 70% y-o-y with operating margins compressing more than 700 basis points (bps). Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Its gross margins expanded by 11bps y-o-y to 41%. In comparison, Asian Paints fared much better with a relatively tighter handle on costs. In fact, its gross margins expansion of 430bps in the June quarter to 45.8% was a multi-quarter high.
According to analysts at Nomura, Berger would have had a larger stock of higher-priced crude inventory, due to which gross margin expansion was more impacted versus peers Kansai Nerolac India started consuming low-priced crude inventory from June, they said in a report on 16 August.
As for volumes, Nomura estimates that decorative paints volumes for Berger fell around 40% in the June quarter. This compares with the low single-digit volume growth of Asian Paints in the June quarter.