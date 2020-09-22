Berger outlook a shade brighter on hope of better repaint demand in urban areas

However, research house JP Morgan’s recent consumer survey provides a glimmer of hope for revival of paint demand in urban areas. As per the survey, urban consumers are more willing to spend on items such as re-painting as they cut down expenditure on holiday. “On home re-painting, about 75% of the respondents (with need for home repainting) are open to consider repainting their homes now or post complete lockdown relaxations and only about 11% of the respondents were unwilling to spend on re-painting," said the survey report dated 17 September. The sample size for this survey consisted of 500 urban salaried class respondents.