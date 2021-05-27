Berger tracked Asian Paints closely in March quarter, but lost in FY21

Berger’s revenue in Q4 grew 15.3% on a two-year CAGR basis, nearly the same as Asian Paints’ 15.7%. “The revenue trajectory was better than both Kansai Nerolac and Indigo Paints, clearly reflecting the dominance of Asian Paints and Berger Paints in the decorative paints industry so far," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities. For perspective, the average growth of Kansai Nerolac on a two-year basis was much lower at 7.6%, indicating high market share gains for Berger and Asian Paints. For the whole of FY21, however, Berger’s domestic business grew at a two-year CAGR of 4.5%, slightly lower than the growth of over 6% in the case of Asian Paints, the broker’s analysts point out. This is likely because of a higher share of industrial sales for the former, where the pick-up has been more gradual.