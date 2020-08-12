The stock, first of its kind to be listed in the temporary staffing sector, caught investors’ attention when it hit the bourses in 2017. However, the company’s debt-funded inorganic growth strategy started making investors uncomfortable. Analysts pointed out that from a net cash of ₹70 crore at the end of fiscal year 2018, Quess Corp became a company with a net debt of ₹350 crore by end of fiscal year 2020. This was due to its aggressive acquisitions of loss-making entities and in-turn higher working capital needs, they said.

In a post earnings conference call, the Quess Corp management said its net debt reduced by ₹100 crore in the June quarter to ₹250 crore. Gross debt fell by ₹170 crore to ₹980 crore. Also, the company expects a 20% year-on-year improvement in its cash flows aided by better working capital and cost reductions. Further, the management said the company’s guidance for reaching 20% return on equity by 2023 remains unchanged.

Even though these measures are positive for the stock, it will take a while for them to reflect in the company’s valuations. Bloomberg’s estimates show that the Quess Corp stock is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 15 times. This is a steep discount to peer Teamlease Services Ltd, which is trading at a PE multiple of 26 times. According to analysts, the prospects for margin improvement are brighter for the latter given its recent exit from two low-margin businesses. As for Quess Corp, its management expects margins to remain under pressure in the near-term but it is working towards reducing exposure to segments fetching lower margins. Also, the working capital cycle of Teamlease is better than Quess Corp, analysts said.

In calendar year so far, both Quess Corp and Teamlease Services have posted negative returns, with the former posting steeper fall. From its recent high of ₹625.5 seen in January, the Quess Corp stock is still around 40% down.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via