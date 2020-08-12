Better focus on cash flow to help Quess Corp bridge valuation gap with Teamlease

Even though these measures are positive for the stock, it will take a while for them to reflect in the company’s valuations. Bloomberg’s estimates show that the Quess Corp stock is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 15 times. This is a steep discount to peer Teamlease Services Ltd, which is trading at a PE multiple of 26 times. According to analysts, the prospects for margin improvement are brighter for the latter given its recent exit from two low-margin businesses. As for Quess Corp, its management expects margins to remain under pressure in the near-term but it is working towards reducing exposure to segments fetching lower margins. Also, the working capital cycle of Teamlease is better than Quess Corp, analysts said.