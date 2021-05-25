Better performance of VSF boosts Grasim Industries’ Q4 results

The VSF segment reported best ever Ebitda of Rs548 crore in Q4FY21, said Grasim in its investor presentation. Including viscose filament yarn, overall viscose business Ebitda stood at Rs625 crore. Strong viscose business performance was led by robust underlying domestic demand, improved realisations and better product mix. “Factoring better VSF profitability, we raise our FY22-23E Ebitda 4-6%," said analysts from ICICI Securities Ltd in a report on 25 May. “Continuing with our thrust on cost saving, total savings of about Rs800 crore was achieved by VSF business during FY21," said Grasim.

