Better product mix, volume boost to shape Jindal Steel's earnings
Summary
- Higher domestic sales in Q4, additional volumes from the tie-up with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam, and a foray into flat steel products at the recently commissioned hot-strip mill would aid profitability
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) appears to be in a sweet spot with expected improvement in product mix and volume growth. The company’s planned capital expenditure (capex) is likely to boost volumes and push costs lower, driving future earnings growth.
