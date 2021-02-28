With the rebound in India ’s pharma market growth, domestic subsidiaries of multinational companies are regaining growth momentum.

Sanofi India Ltd’s December quarter (Q4) revenues have grown at a decent pace compared to Q3. Revenues were up almost 5% sequentially. Revenues were down 12.8% year-on-year, on the back of the completion of sale of the Ankleshwar plant and some products to Zentiva.

However, analysts said there was some impact of covid-led curbs as well that contributed to the y-o-y decline.

View Full Image A rebound in India's pharmaceuticals' growth bodes well for Sanofi India's revenue

Products such as pain relief (Combiflam), anti-allergic (Allegra and Avil), cardiology (Cardace), diabetes management (Lantus, Amaryl M, Toujeo) have been strong growth drivers. At least four, Lantus, Amaryl, Allegra and Combiflam, feature among India’s top 100 pharma brands, said analysts.

The power brands and their line extensions coupled with price hikes are expected to help growth prospects. “The key growth drivers include its insulin portfolio (led by Lantus), Allegra and recently launched Combiflam topical pain relief gel/spray," said analysts at HDFC Securities.

The diabetic portfolio remains strong and is expected to grow, as the segment remains under-penetrated and is also growing at a fast pace. The company’s focus on the chronic segment is positive, said analysts, as chronic medicines tend to have consistent long-term demand, better margins and provide visibility for better growth.

Sanofi saw some impact on margins during Q4. This was the fourth quarter for Sanofi, which follows a January-December financial year. Analysts feel that as business activities resumed with the easing in lockdown curbs, there was a jump in other expenses. This is expected to normalize as revenue growth picks up pace.

Analysts at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd, said: “With the completion of Zentiva transaction, it will focus on its branded portfolio, which will help bolster margins."

The company’s portfolio is skewed towards the high-growing chronic segment and, along with its leadership position in basal insulin, provides an edge to Sanofi, they added.

The Street will be watchful on margin expansion and earnings growth trajectory.

Sanofi has announced a dividend of ₹125 per share and a one-time special dividend of ₹240 per share, due to the sale of the Ankleshwar facility. With the total dividend of ₹365 and promising prospects, the stock gained more than 3.5% post results.

The current stock valuations of about 33 times CY21 estimated earnings leave little room for the company to falter on earnings growth.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via