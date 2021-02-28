Better prospects drive stock price gains for Sanofi India

Sanofi India Ltd’s December quarter (Q4) revenues have grown at a decent pace compared to Q3. Revenues were up almost 5% sequentially. Revenues were down 12.8% year-on-year, on the back of the completion of sale of the Ankleshwar plant and some products to Zentiva.

