Better prospects drive stock price gains for Sanofi India
The power brands and their line extensions coupled with price hikes are expected to help growth prospects
With the rebound in India’s pharma market growth, domestic subsidiaries of multinational companies are regaining growth momentum.
Sanofi India Ltd’s December quarter (Q4) revenues have grown at a decent pace compared to Q3. Revenues were up almost 5% sequentially. Revenues were down 12.8% year-on-year, on the back of the completion of sale of the Ankleshwar plant and some products to Zentiva.
